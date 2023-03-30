DIRECT. Chelsea-Lyon: the Fenottes must convert their chances to make up for their late goal ... Follow the Champions League quarter-final second leg

Beaten in the first leg at home (0-1), the defending champions no longer have a choice before moving to London on Thursday.

Defeats 1-0 at home in the first leg, the Lyonnaises must react. Traveling to Chelsea for the Champions League quarter-final second leg, Thursday March 30 (9 p.m.), OL will have a hard time facing the Londoners, who on the other hand marked time in the league this weekend. against Manchester City (0-2).

Sonia Bompastor’s players, they had not found a solution to come back to score during the first round which had left them with a bitter taste. Dominating against a team that was not used to hunkering down so much, the Lyonnaises missed several chances before being punished on the counterattack. A lack of realism exorcised during the scathing 6-0 at Guingamp in the league. “In my head, it’s clear, I know exactly the plan to put in place for the meeting”, warned Sonia Bompastor. Place for action. A match to follow live with commentary.