DIRECT. Lyon-Chelsea: the Lyonnaises at the London reveal ... Follow the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League

Defending champions, the Fenottes receive, on Wednesday, in the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League the Chelsea Blues, undefeated in the group stage.

Defeated only once on the European scene this season (5-1 loss against Arsenal), the Lyonnaises, second in their group, knew that they would rub shoulders with a European cador. The Fenottes receive the Londoners from Chelsea, Wednesday March 22 (6:45 p.m.), on the occasion of the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League. The defending champions will have a hard time facing the Blues, who played in the same group as PSG and came out of the group stage undefeated.

Faced with the second attack, tied, of the competition, the players of Sonia Bompastor, who recently extended, will be able to count on the solidity of their block. The team that has kept a clean sheet the most (four times) and that has collected the most balls, OL will offer a stylish opposition to Chelsea.