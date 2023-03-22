Colo Colo rehearses a formation full of surprises for the farewell to Esteban Paredes

Gustavo Quinteros wants to take advantage of the match against Colón de Santa Fe to try variants that help lift the irregular moment of the team in the 2023 National Championship. The return of Maximiliano Falcón to ownership stands out in an eleven full of novelties.

A long recess of the 2023 National Championship began as a result of the FIFA date where the Chilean team will hold a friendly match with Paraguay at the Monumental Stadium. This will be used for all the teams to catch up on their commitments that were postponed due to the fires that hit our country in February.

In this context, Colo Colo is one of the clubs that has a duel pending against Huachipato, which has as tentative date next March 31 at the CAP Stadium in Talcahuano. It is a good opportunity to recover ground in the standings, although in front will be nothing less than current tournament leader.

It is because of that Gustavo Quinteros wants to take advantage of these days to see alternatives that help improve the irregular performance of the Caciquewho for now is in eighth place and accumulated many doubts after his defeat with Cobresal.

mixed formation

The albos will take advantage of adding football in a friendly match with Colón de Santa Fe as part of the farewell to Esteban Paredes. The occasion will be used by the strategist to shoot footballers who have not added many minutes in recent dates, where highlights the return of Maximiliano Falcón to ownership.

In turn, the absences of their selected Brayan Cortes and Esteban Pavez They will serve to analyze variants in their positions. Besides, Jeyson Rojas will have a new opportunity to present his credentials as a right-back before the doubts left by César Fuentes in that position.

In this way, according to Radio Cooperativa, the formation that the Cacique rehearsed was with Ferdinand de Paul in the bow; Jeyson Rojas, Bruno Gutierrez, Maximiliano Falcon, and Daniel Gutierrez in defence; Dylan Portilla, Lucas Soto and Carlos Palacios in midfield; Matías Moya, Esteban Paredes and Agustín Bouzat on offense.

On the other hand, Colo Colo is expected to play another friendly behind closed doors in which Quinteros could stop this eleventh. It should be remembered that the duel against the sabaleros will be held this Saturday, March 25 at the Monumental Stadium, at a party to say goodbye to Esteban Paredes that will begin at 7:00 p.m.