Chile vs. Paraguay: See LIVE and ONLINE the friendly match of the FIFA date

Chile and Paraguay meet this Monday at the Monumental Stadium in what will be the first game of the year for both teams.

Chile and Paraguay will animate the first challenge of both teams during this new football year. Eduardo Berizzo wants to get his first victory since his arrival at La Roja, taking into account that he still does not know of victories in the friendly matches that he has faced up to now.

Schedule: When does Chile play against Paraguay in a friendly match on a FIFA date?

The match between Chile and Paraguay will be played this Monday, March 27, starting at 9:30 p.m. at the Monumental David Arellano Stadium.

Television: Where to watch the match between Chile and Paraguay live on TV?

The commitment between Chileans and Paraguayans will have the television transmission of Chilevisión, TNT Sports HD and TNT Sports 2, on the following channels depending on your cable operator:

Online: Who broadcasts the Chile and Paraguay match live by streaming?

This confrontation of selections will have the transmission through the online signal of Chilevisión.

Tickets available.

There are still tickets available for fans who wish to accompany La Roja in their first game of the year. The purchase can be made through the PuntoTicket system.

Possible formation of Chile.

Eduardo Berizzo has been training at the Juan Pinto Durán Complex with his mind set on this commitment, within which he has more or less defined his starting eleven to seek victory against the Guarani team.

The possible formation of Chile would be with Claudius Bravo in goal; Guillermo Soto, Paulo Díaz, Guillermo Maripán and Gabriel Suazo in defence; Gary Medel, Arturo Vidal, Victor Felipe Mendez and Marcelino Nunez in midfield; Alexis Sanchez and Ben Brereton Diaz in front.