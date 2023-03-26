DIRECT. War in Ukraine: Russia to deploy ‘tactical’ nuclear weapons in Belarus

What there is to know

Vladimir Putin claimed that Moscow would deploy nuclear weapons “tactics” on the territory of its ally, Belarus. “There is nothing unusual here: the United States has been doing this for decades. It has long deployed its tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of its allies”said the Russian president during an interview broadcast on Russian television on Saturday March 25. “We agreed to do the same”he added, saying he had the Minsk agreement.

Belarus is not directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, but Moscow used its territory to lead its offensive on Kiev last year or to carry out strikes, according to Ukrainian authorities. Follow our live.

Depleted uranium munitions. London has said it wants to send depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine. British Deputy Defense Minister Annabel Goldie confirmed on Monday that the United Kingdom would supply Ukraine with depleted uranium shells, effective against tanks and other armored vehicles.

The UN accuses Ukrainians and Russians of “summary executions” of prisoners. “We are deeply concerned about the summary execution of 25 Russian prisoners of war and persons hors de combat” as well as that of “15 Ukrainian prisoners of war”Matilda Bogner, head of the United Nations human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine, said on Friday in kyiv.

The Russian assault on Bakhmout stalled. According to the UK Ministry of Defence, attacks by Russian forces on the town of Bakhmout have all but stopped. “It is probably the result of the extreme exhaustion of the Russian forces”he said in his latest report on the conflict on Saturday.