Distrito TV now throughout Latin America through TV Libertad

MADRID – TV District consolidates its position in the Latin American audiovisual spectrum by joining ties with Freedom TV whose signal reaches the entire American continent.

The Spanish channel, which began with a frequency on Madrid’s DTT, will now boast a potential audience of 600 million Spanish speakersthanks to an agreement that will be presented this Friday in Madrid and that puts it in a privileged situation compared to its competitors.

Jesús Ángel Rojo Pinilla, president of DistritoTV; Felix Revuelta, president of Natur House, and Werner Schuler, general director of TV Libertad, will offer more information about this strategic agreement within the Spanish and Latin American audiovisual panorama in collaboration with the Movistar and Pluto TV platforms, among others.

During a press conference, the value of Distrito TV’s commitment as an important medium that seeks to generate positive changes in Spanish-speaking society will also be explained.

A giant step

The network, which recently incorporated Félix Revuelta, owner of Naturhouse, takes a giant step by landing in America with TV Libertad, and in this way fulfills its objective of being a leading audiovisual institution not only in Spain, but in the new continent.

For Werner Schuler, general director of TV Libertad, the Spanish-speaking public will be able to receive truthful and independent information on both sides of the Atlantic through this great agreement, where the defense of life, liberty, the rule of law and private property will be the basis of the editorial line that unites both chains.

So, Distrito TV exponentially expands its spectrum of viewerswho will be able to enjoy the usual programming specialized in political, economic, children’s, cultural and social information with self-produced spaces such as ‘The World in Red‘, ‘Con España a Cuesta’, ‘España de Leyenda’, ‘La Huella del Crimen’, ‘Ari Global’ or ‘América Directo’ and also the new TV Libertad programming that is included in the network thanks to this agreement.

Initially, Distrito TV programs will reach Latin America through TV Libertad through the operators Movistar and Claroas well as the giant Dish Network in the United States for the entire Hispanic audience. In addition, both programs can be enjoyed online worldwide through their applications and very soon also through the platform. Pluto TVand of a ‘fast channel’ for all of the United States.

About TV Libertad

The programming of Freedom TV will arrive in Spain through TV Districtwith which the national spectrum will be refreshed by a new audiovisual communication proposal, which already has top-level programming and promotes the values ​​of a free, fair and democratic society.

TV Libertad’s programming includes ‘Informe Diario’, ‘Informe Semanal’, ‘Informe Extra’ and ‘Informe Especial’, as well as other programs of various kinds such as ‘En Contexto’, ‘DeporTV’, ‘Geo Política’, ‘Living Better’, ‘Espacio C’, ‘Enterarse’, ‘El Editorial’ and ‘The World in 15 Minutes’.

For Jesús Ángel Rojo, president of Distrito TV, this agreement is a strategic alliance whose main objective is “bring the voice of freedom to 600 million Spanish speakers”.

For Werner Schuler, general director of TV Libertad“this pact is basic to be able to enter Spain with the help of a communication group made up of great professionals and in full growth.”

All of the above is summarized in a unprecedented agreement within the Spanish and Ibero-American audiovisual panorama, which aims to become the house of freedom of the hispanic world.

