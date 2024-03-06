Divers search a lake for a missing man in a park in Broward, Florida

Divers from the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) are searching a lake for a man who was last seen this Tuesday morning, near a county park, south of Florida.

According to a police spokesperson, a report was received of a missing manwhich is presumed to have been around 8:15 a.m. in the area of ​​Easterlin Park, located at 1000 NW 38th St., in Oakland Park.

And local media published aerial images of the area, which show the search work of divers in a lake within the park.

BSO agents later confirmed that the man was not found in the pond, although the search continues.

So far, authorities have not provided details about the identity or age of the missing man.

In another case, this Monday Miami-Dade police and detectives investigated the discovery of a man’s body which was found floating in the county’s southwest canal.

The discovery took place at approximately 10:30 a.m., at 9600 Southwest 152nd Street, near Jackson South Medical Center and the Palmetto Golf Course.

Also, on February 28, the body of a 35-year-old man floating in the Miami Riverwho had fallen overboard of a ship a few days before.

Miami police confirmed that they responded to the scene, located near the 300 block of Northwest Second Street, around 10:15 a.m., in collaboration with city fire rescue personnel.

According to authorities, the man identified as Abraham Mgowano fell into the water on Saturday, February 24, around 2:30 in the afternoon, while traveling as a passenger on a 44-foot rental boat, along with 12 other people.