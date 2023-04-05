Doctors Without Borders ship saves 440 migrants in the Mediterranean

The 440 people, “including 8 women and 30 children”, were taken care of by the Geo Barents team.

The Geo Barents, a humanitarian ship of Doctors Without Borders (MSF), rescued 440 migrants in distress on Tuesday April 4 on board a boat in international waters off Malta, the NGO announced. “After more than 11 hours of operation, the rescue is now complete and a total of 440 people, including 8 women and 30 children, are now safe on board the Geo Barents and are being cared for by the team”MSF Sea reported Wednesday on Twitterposting photos of the rescue.

While seeking shelter in the Mediterranean during a storm, the Geo Barents received a distress alert and changed course to provide assistance, the NGO said. “Unfortunately, the weather conditions did not allow our team to carry out the rescue directly, which could have endangered the lives of people and that of the MSF team”she clarified. “This morning, at 4 a.m., after more than 10 hours of sailing in rough seas, our team finally reached the boat in distress”she added.