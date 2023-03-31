Does ChatGPT say goodbye forever? For this worrying reason they ask to suspend

Despite how amazed they are with the ChatGPT thanks to the capabilities of the generative AI of GPT-3 and GPtT-4 developed by Open AInow many are worrying.

The problem is that they ensure that Open AI does not have real control over the functions and learning capacity of the artificial intelligence of the ChatGPTsomething that, as we recently mentioned in The Truth Newshave pointed out personalities such as Elon Musk.

Now him Center for AI and Digital Policy (CAIDP) sued OpenAI by the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) because it is not complying with the established rules to regulate its artificial intelligence because it creates “deep risks for society and humanity.”

CAIDP also ask that ChatGPT be suspended

OpenAI would be suspended for six months.



What originated this mistrust because it is a risk to the privacy and security of all those who use it. So the CAIDP ask more than anything new experiments to overcome the GPT-4 that OpenAI is doing are suspended for six months.

This is something that the president of CAIDP about breaches of Open AI:

“The FTC has a clear responsibility to investigate and prohibit unfair and deceptive business practices. We believe the FTC should take a close look at OpenAI and GPT-4.”

What’s wrong with ChatGPT?

ChatGPT got too crowded and had a massive crash.



He ChatGPT has had several errors, on February 28 it was reported that had a massive drop because its capacity was exceededso it couldn’t be used. Also, it was reported that for 10 hours it showed the personal data of its users.

