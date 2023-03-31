Jowell and Randy released their new single “Copas” with Maluma

Puerto Rican multi-platinum duo Jowell y Randy join forces with Colombian superstar Maluma to present their second single of the year, “Copas.”

In this collaboration, the artists merge pop sounds with the characteristic beats of reggaeton and perreo, resulting in one of the undisputed hits so far this year.

Directed by Charlie Nelson and produced by Wild House Pictures in the city of Los Angeles, the audiovisual production of this video tells us the story of a runaway bride who decides to run away from her engagement and reveal her true desires in a street party atmosphere. The premiere of this music video was made on the screens of MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the billboards of Paramount Times Square, in New York City.

Jowell and Randy’s legacy to the music industry grows with each of the songs they compose. His most recent single, “En La Intimidad” with Nicky Jam, has already surpassed 3.5 million views on YouTube, demonstrating his constant evolution and ability to transcend generations with each of his new hits.