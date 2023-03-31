They found a live ladybug in a man's intestine... What!

Yes, we have Internet Explorer and we just found out… No, it’s not true, this news has gone viral again on social networks and we want to tell you about it: Doctors found a live ladybug in a man’s intestine while performing a colonoscopy.

A living ladybug in a man’s intestine

It was in 2021 that the news emerged in various media, but the report and medical study was actually published in 2019 in ACG Case Reports Journalin which doctors reported that they had found a live ladybug in the intestine of a man.

Photo: ACG Case Reports Journal // They found live ladybug in the intestine of a man.

Yes, according to the report, the encounter with the insect occurred while a patient was undergoing a colonoscopy that yearand they even added the photos so they wouldn’t be thrown crazy.

How did he survive?

As the investigating doctors were very intrigued by the surprising finding, they began to investigate the case and launched the following hypothesis: the ladybug could have survived in the human intestine until so late in the digestive process and be quite fresh thanks to an accelerated trip through the intestines, facilitated by the slimy substance that induces stool.

“The patient’s colonoscopy prep was one gallon of polyethylene glycol the night before the colonoscopy and the examination was otherwise normal”the doctors pointed out, so they believe that this preparation may have helped the insect escape digestive enzymes in the stomach and upper small intestine.

And how did it get there?

Finally, they indicated that the ladybug could have reached the intestine of the 59-year-old man alive, slipping into him while he slept.

And in reality it is not the only case, because according to the gastrointestinal expert Keith Siau, several studies have been recorded in which cockroaches have also been discovered during colonoscopies in other patients around the world.

