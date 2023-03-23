JanSport has been on the market for over 50 years.

JanSport is an American company that specializes in the manufacture of backpacks, bags and accessories. Founded in 1967 in Seattle, Washington by three friends from that place. JanSport has been a leading brand in the sports industry. outdoor for more than 50 years. At its inception, JanSport focused on the production of backpacks for hikers and mountaineers. However, the brand gained popularity in the 1970s and 1980s, when its backpacks became a staple for college students in America.

This brand has created the revolutionary standard for backpacks schoolchildren, becoming the most popular among American students, has also adapted to changes, since it is evident that student supplies have also changed over the years. The firm explains that as cell phones were replaced by smart phones and the notebooks by tablets, began to shape a new need for digital protection and organization. In 2013, JanSport created the new Digital Collection to meet the changing needs of youth culture.

Does JanSport have a lifetime warranty? User demonstrates it

Not many people know that the brand JanSport It handles a lifetime guarantee, so if at any time the backpack suffers any noticeable wear, it could be exchanged for another. The brand states the following:

“Trust is hard to come by, which is why for 50 years JanSport designed packs that last, to go wherever you go. If your backpack ever wears out from travel, we’re ready to repair it. We stand behind the quality and durability of every pack we make, and since we’ve been since 1967, that’s a guarantee you can stand behind.

A TikTok user known as @elisatau, shared her experience of how the brand made the guarantee valid. The woman recounts that since she carried with her backpack JanSport 8 years; However, due to time it wore out and broke and when he went to buy another one, they let him know that it had a lifetime guarantee due to the brand’s policy, so he decided to send an email informing about his situation, evidencing the state of the product. The next day they confirmed that his guarantee had been approved and that he could pick up another model. The consumer concluded that because of this she now feels more love for the brand.

Given this, Internet users commented that their backpacks are of quality since they have lasted for many years, although there were also people who mentioned that they did not know about the guarantee and had to get rid of their backpacks.

JanSport It is not the only one that maintains a lifetime guarantee, there are also other brands that follow this policy, such as: Red Oxx, Rainbow Sandals, Kingston, Cross, CamelBak, Calphalon, Briggs & Riley among others. Another company that decided to give their products a lifetime guarantee is Feetures which produces socks in any style and can be returned for exchange, or even if you just don’t like them. With this guarantee, JanSport reinforces and compensates the loyalty of its customers in the best way, in addition to the fact that the brand is characterized by being durable, it also stands out for practically being bought only once.

