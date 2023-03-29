dollar today | The blue is trading at its all-time high of $397: what about the financial dollars and the official

The financial and informal dollars are in search of new equilibrium prices, after the measures promoted by the Minister of Economy

After the jump of 7 pesos that he experienced on Tuesday, the Dolar blue List this Wednesday without changes at $397 in the caves of downtown Buenos Aires, which is located at its new nominal maximum.

Market sources pointed to iProfessional that the strong jump that the currency had is linked to the exchange rate delay that it shows and the lack of liquidity that the caves have to face the demand.

“When exchangers receive more important purchase orders, it makes the entire price jump. In addition, the raids that took place in some caves helped the blue to rise as sharply as the one it showed in yesterday’s session,” explained a well-known money changer from the city of Buenos Aires.

In the stock market, the dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is traded at $390,63; Meanwhile he MEP is offered in $383,55.

In the foreign exchange market, the official dollar starts the wheel with an average price of $215.03.

In the wholesale market, the US currency stands at an average of $208.25, with an increase of 41 cents compared to the previous close.

Despite the IMF restrictions, the government continues to intervene in the stock market dollars

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

How financial dollars operate

What is the official dollar price

He official retail dollar trades on average $215,03.

Thus, the dollar with the 30% surcharge -contemplated in the COUNTRY tax-, marks an average of $279.54 per unit, and with the advance on account of the Income Tax of 35% on the purchase of foreign currency, to $354 .80.

Meanwhile, the dollar allocated to tourism abroad -and which has a rate of 45%- stands at $376.30, while for purchases over 300 dollars -and which has an additional tax of 25%-, it is located in $430,06.

The strong rise of the blue put the entire square on alert

The currency gap

