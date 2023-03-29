The woman from La Plata who was intensely wanted in Italy for a week appeared

Finally, it appeared Melisa Dinardothe 29-year-old from La Plata who is in Italia and of whom nothing was known a week ago, when he traveled to do some paperwork for his driver’s license. “Meli appeared, she is already with relatives/family. I don’t know what state she is in, but she has already appeared. The search is over. Thank you very much for helping”was the message that the promoters of the search spread through social networks.

As reported 0221.com.arMelisa has been living in Italy for a while and her friends had no information about her whereabouts for a week, when she left from Citanova to Rome to process the driver’s licensebut did not show up for duty.

Melisa dinardo appeared people, thank you thank you for helping♡ — cami (@xxamilcxx) March 28, 2023

The community of Argentines in Roma spread his disappearance through the networks until he reported this noon that they found his whereabouts. “She appeared in a hospital, I don’t know more than that. Let’s leave her life in the private sphere, the important thing is that she is alive,” she indicated.

Thank God meli carajoooo appeared, toast shit.

She appeared in a hospital, I don’t know more than that, let’s leave her life in the private realm again, the important thing is that she’s alive — cami (@xxamilcxx) March 28, 2023

So far, the state of health of the 29-year-old is unknown.