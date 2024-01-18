Dominican Republic issues arrest warrant against Tekashi 6ix9ine

MIAMI.- The controversy surrounding allegations of aggression between Tekashi 6ix9ine y Yailin They continue this 2024. Now, the American rapper faces a new arrest warrant in Dominican Republic for assault.

Although the exact reason is unknown, there are two versions on the table: the first for alleged physical and verbal aggression towards Yailin, with whom it is unknown if he still has a romantic relationship after scandals last year; and the second for attacking Wanda Daz, mother of the Dominican artist.

The presenter Santiago Matas stated in the program Alofoke radio show that Yailin’s mother filed the complaint against the rapper when she was in Miami.

“There is a complaint that Yailin’s mother filed against her when she was in Miami. Mrs. Wanda went to the Attorney General’s Office and filed a complaint alleging that Tekashi hit her; so, now it is time for them to begin the investigations and let justice determine what will happen in this case,” he commented.

In a past broadcast of the program, Yailin’s mother narrated how Tekashi attacked them both.

“One time (Yailin and Tekashi were arguing), he hit me because I got involved, because I hit my daughter, and he threw me to the floor; the security did nothing. I told him not to hit my daughter and he continued. I got involved and it hit me very hard too,” the woman said then.

Order against Tekashi

Through a statement, the Public Ministry of the National District confirmed that there is an arrest warrant against Daniel Hernández, better known as Tekashi 6ix9ine.

“Prosecutor Ana Andrea Villa Camacho, head of the National Directorate Against Gender Violence of the Public Ministry, executed judicial arrest order number 0273-2023 against the accused, issued by Judge Kenya Romero, of the Judicial Services Office. “Permanent Attention of the National District, for being involved in acts of violation of Law 24-97 on Gender and Domestic Violence. The judicial authorization was produced at the request of the National Directorate of Gender Violence of the Public Ministry,” explains the text issued .

According to People en Español, the singer is detained in the Care and Provisional Deprivation of Liberty Center (Caplip) of the Ciudad Nueva Courthouse, in the National District.

He lawyer of 6ix9ine, Flix Portes, published various information on Instagram regarding the conflict.

“1. Given rumors that there was an arrest warrant, Mr. Hernández asked us to coordinate an appointment at the PGR where he and Yailin would go to clarify any erroneous information. 2. The Public Ministry granted an appointment for 5:00 pm where “both appeared voluntarily before the Violence Directorate in the PGR. 3. Already at the meeting, the chief prosecutor spoke with Yailin who stated that Mr. Hernández had never attacked her, Mr. Hernández corroborating the same,” she explained.

Hernández’s representative highlighted that in fact the complaint had been filed by Yailin’s mother and that the order against her dates back to December 28.

“5. Mr. Hernández was arrested and searched at 6:52 pm. 6. The MP (Public Ministry) will file a request for a coercive measure tomorrow, Thursday, and the hearing will be held as soon as the judge sets it. the Judicial Office of Permanent Attention Services of the National District”.

He concluded by stating that Tekashi’s legal team believes that justice is in his favor. “We trust in God that the truth will prevail, that justice will be served and Mr. Hernandez will be freed. We appreciate his concern, prayers and good wishes.”