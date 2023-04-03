Paquita la del Barrio says goodbye to the palenques

CDMX.- On the verge of tears, Paquita la del Barrio shared at the Texcoco Horse Fair that this would be her last presentation in the palenques due to her delicate state of health.

The interpreter of “Rata de Dos Patas” celebrated her 76th birthday at the Palenque de la Feria, where she sang for the first time almost 40 years ago with songs like “Invítame a sin”, “Saludas me a la tuya”, “Taco Placero” and “Tres veces te engañé”, the production brought him a cake to celebrate his birthday and also to say goodbye to the palenques, because although he will not completely retire from the stage, now he will look for more welcoming places to perform.

“I fulfilled them as I could. I don’t like to work like that, but that’s life,” said the singer in the final stretch of the concert, because Paquita was sitting in an armchair the whole time.

At the end of her presentation, the singer commented that all the applause she receives from the public will go with her to the grave.

“I’ll take your applause, they will go with me to the grave,” he said.

They boo Sandra Cuevas during the presentation

Paquita la del Barrio gathered more than 10,000 people in the palenque, including Sandra Cuevas, Mayor of Cuauhtémoc.

Paquita took a moment to greet her in front of the entire audience and Cuevas gave her a bouquet of roses.

“I want to greet my friend from the Cuauhtémoc neighborhood: Mrs. Cuevas,” she said.