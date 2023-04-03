Cannes Film Festival honors Harrison Ford and debuts new Indiana Jones

A premiere is scheduled for May 18, in a session of “special tribute to Harrison Ford for his entire career”, indicates the statement from the organization.

‘Indiana Jones and the Marker of Destiny’ is the fifth film in the saga, the first directed by a director other than Steven Spielberg – in this case, James Mangold (‘Logan’) – and will hit Portuguese cinemas on June 29 , a day before the North American premiere, according to the distributor.

“The embodiment of heroic America, Harrison Ford has played some of the most iconic roles in film, including Han Solo in George Lucas’ ‘Star Wars’ (saga), Rick Deckard in Riddley Scott’s ‘Blade Runner’,” recalls the statement today. released by the Cannes Film Festival, which also remembers the actor’s return to his usual characters, whether in ‘Blade Runner 2049’, by Denis Villeneuve, and in the previous ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’, which also premiered at Cannes in 2008.

In addition to Harrison Ford, the cast of the new Indiana Jones production includes actors Phoebe Waller-Bridge (‘Fleabag’), Antonio Banderas (‘Pain and Glory’), John Rhys-Davies (‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’) , Shaunette Renee Wilson (‘Black Panther’), Thomas Kretschmann (‘Das Boot: The Submarine’), Toby Jones (‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’), Boyd Holbrook (‘Logan’), Oliver Richters (‘Black Widow’ ), Ethann Isidore (‘Mortel’) and Mads Mikkelsen (‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’).

Produced by Disney and Lucasfilm, the team retains Spielberg’s allies: producers Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall – with Steven Spielberg himself and George Lucas as executive producers -, and the soundtrack by John Williams, which accompanies Indiana Jones since the first movie, ‘Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark’, from 1981.

‘Indiana Jones and the Lost Temple’ (1984) and ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ (1989) were the other two adventures in the series that determined its success in the 1980s and the subsequent return of its heroes.

James Mangold, director of films such as ‘Walk the Line’, about Johnny Cash, says he is proud to return to Cannes with a film from the Indiana Jones saga.

“In 1995, I had the honor of coming to Cannes for the Directors’ Fortnight, with my first film (‘Heavy’)”, reads the festival’s statement. “Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a relatively bigger show. My legendary partners and I are thrilled to share an all-new, ultimate Indiana Jones adventure with you.”

