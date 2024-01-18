interview with the cast of the new Prime Video animated series

This Friday, January 19, it premieres Prime Video the new production of FOX Entertainment, A24 y Bento Box: Hazbin Hotel. An animated series for adults full of black humor, historical characters, music and a lot of fun. Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel It started with a pilot on YouTube that quickly went viral, reaching 92 million views and gaining a huge wave of fans around the world.

The story tells us the vicissitudes that Charlie (Erika Henningsen) and his girlfriend Vaggie (Stephanie Beatriz) face to open a hotel in the middle of hell that serves as a space for souls to be redeemed. Accompanied by Alastor (Amir Talai), the mysterious “radio demon”, our protagonists will face angels and demons to achieve their dreams.

In Diario las Americas We spoke with Erika Henningsen (Girls5eva), Stephanie Beatriz (Charm, BrooklynNine-Nine) and Amir Talai (American Dad!) the actors who voice the protagonists of this animated series.