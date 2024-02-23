Dominican Yorks: shows Dominican New York artists

Dominican Yorksshowcases the personal visions of three New York visual artists of Dominican origin and their unique experiences as Caribbean immigrants in New York City.

With “Mi Nacimiento,” artist Reynaldo García says he celebrates life and its challenges, which is inspired by “Mis Funerales” (1910) by Miguel Viladrich Vilá.

“And it is a much more complex piece because it not only revolves around motherhood and women as creative agents and supporters of creation, but it also touches on other themes such as migration, difficulties and the unknown as well,” García explained.

In the exhibition, Chiqui Mendoza’s creations, such as “El Martirio de San Sebastián” and “San Miguel Arcángel”, made of carved wood panels and adorned with vibrant tones, challenge the usual representations by incorporating Afro-Caribbean and Taíno elements.

“It is a work that I try to decolonize, that is, try to rescue the voices of my culture, that is why San Sebastián wears a Taíno, African mask,” said Mendoza.

On the other hand, Ider Ureña’s paintings explore concepts such as love, death and social relationships.

On this occasion, Ureña was inspired by Francisco de Goya’s “The Duchess of Alba”, the main painting of the Hispanic Society, focusing on the portrait’s mantilla.

“And he saw it and said: I have to talk about this, and then it’s interesting because here is the Duchess of Alba with a black veil, but there is another piece that is not part of the collection that is in white,” García added. .

The fact that the Hispanic Society Museum and Library opened its doors for the exhibition is a great satisfaction, since it is located in the Washington Heights neighborhood, where there is a large concentration of Dominicans, in addition to being the neighborhood where they reside.

“Very, very happy, because not only that welcome, but also because they are receiving us with our speech, both me and my colleagues Ride Ureña and Chiqui Mendoza, to dialogue or represent that Dominican-American experience,” said García.

The concept of Dominican Yorks encapsulates the deep understanding of the identity shared by the diaspora, who sometimes feel torn between two worlds and sometimes do not fully identify with either.

The exhibition Dominican Yorks at the Hispanic Society will be available for visits from Thursday to Sunday until June 30.

Don’t miss the opportunity to explore the vibrant Dominican culture in the heart of upper Manhattan!

