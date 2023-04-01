Donald Trump will travel to New York on Monday to appear before the judge on Tuesday afternoon | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Saturday April 1, 2023 | 1:00 p.m.

Former US President Donald Trump, accused in the case of an irregular payment to the porn actress Stormy Daniels, will travel Monday from Miami to New York to appear before the judge on Tuesday afternoon, CNN reported.

Specifically, his appointment with the judge will be at 2:15 p.m. local time, a hearing that has generated enormous expectation and for this reason the court has canceled other less important ones to avoid the movement of people on foot in the building for security reasons. .

Various media have assured that the list of charges that the judge will communicate to him -and that have not yet been made public- is more than thirty, all related to the payment of $130,000 to Daniels and the possible concealment of that amount as electoral expenses. .

Trump will spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago mansion, where he has been for months and where on Thursday, after hearing his accusation, he went out to dinner with his wife Melania in an apparent stamp of normality, according to images that picked up by the New York Post newspaper.

Today his lawyer Joe Tacopina clarified that Trump will not be handcuffed on the short journey between the prosecutor’s office and Judge Juan Manuel Merchan’s office, and this despite the fact that many “want him to be walked around” by the police.

He has also specified that he will not plead guilty and has chosen to go to trial.

What seems unavoidable for Trump, as in the case of any defendant who is read the charges, is the “booking” process: fingerprinting and frontal and profile photography.

Trump has not remained silent on Friday: in addition to posting the testimony of many Republicans who support him on his Truth Social network, he charged Judge Merchan who is handling his case, saying that he “hates” him and that it has been in reality planted there by Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg, against whom he has something of a personal crusade.

It was feared that Trump’s impeachment would cause his supporters to take to the streets, but none have been seen in New York so far and only a few dozen around Mar-a-Lago with banners and American flags, specifically on the bridge linking Palm Beach to the mainland.

Trump campaign raised $4 million in one day after his impeachment

The campaign for the re-election of Donald Trump as president of the United States in 2024 raised more than 4 million dollars in the last 24 hours, after the news broke that the former president has been indicted by a New York grand jury.

“More than 25% of the donations came from new benefactors,” the organization explained this Friday in a statement.

According to the campaign, the average amount of donations is $34.

Shortly after the accusation became known, several US media published an email sent by the organization trying to take advantage of the news to generate momentum in collection. “I promise you: this Witch Hunt will blow up in (US President) Joe Biden’s face,” the message read.

Several Republican officials, such as the probable presidential candidate and vice president during the Trump Administration (2017-2021) Mike Pence, suggested on Thursday that the former president’s impeachment was politically motivated and accused the prosecutor in charge of the case, Alvin Bragg, of having partisan motivations.

The decision to indict Trump, however, was made by the New York grand jury, not the prosecutor.

At the moment, Trump, who announced his candidacy in November, is the main contender for the Republican Party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

His two likely biggest challengers, Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have not yet announced whether they will compete, but both have suggested they will make a decision soon.