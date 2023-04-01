New York, Apr 1 (EFE) the urban landscape and reduce the hours of “free buffet” that these uncomfortable residents of the city enjoy.

“Lots of black garbage bags have been robbing us of clean and usable public spaces for more than 50 years,” said the Commissioner of the Department of Garbage Collection, Jessica Tisch, quoted in a statement.

As of today, citizens and businesses will not be able to take their garbage out onto the sidewalks, where mountains of garbage bags usually accumulate, until 8:00 p.m. local time. Four hours later than before.

In the event that the waste is deposited in “safe containers”, these can be evacuated from the buildings two hours before, at 6:00 p.m.

For large residential buildings, the option of taking out the garbage between 4 and 7 in the morning is also offered.

As the entry into force of the measure coincides with the day of “April fools”, the day on which jokes are traditionally made in the United States, the statement stresses that the measure “is not a joke”.

With this measure, the local authorities also want to avoid the image of mountains of rubbish all over the city during the evening rush hours, when there are still many pedestrians.

The new plan will also include garbage collection earlier, in a midnight shift, instead of first thing in the day as it had been done.

“Seeing bags for just a few hours a day instead of more than half the day will make a huge, huge difference to our urban landscape, plus it will cut down on the all-you-can-eat buffet of rats and command to the rats for a walk”, concluded Tisch.