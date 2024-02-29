Donna Sumer’s heirs sue Kanye West for use of the song I Feel Love

LOS ANGELES.- Los heirs of Donna Summer sued Ye, previously Kanye West, and Ty Dolla $ign for what their lawyers called a blatantly illegal use of the song Summer classic from 1977 I Feel Love in the new topic Good (Don’t Die).

The lawsuit for violations of rights copyright was filed Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles by Summer’s husband, Bruce Sudano, in his capacity as executor of the estate of the singer, songwriter and queen of disco music, who died in 2012.

The lawsuit alleges that when Ye’s representatives requested permission to use the song, they were rejected because Summer’s estate “did not want any association with West’s controversial story.”

The lawsuit claims that the album instead blatantly included re-recorded portions of the song that were “instantly recognizable.” “Faced with this rejection, the defendants arrogantly and unilaterally decided to simply steal I Feel Love and they will use it without permission.”

An email seeking comment from Ye’s representatives was not immediately returned.

Song details

I Feel Loveco-written by Summer, Giorgio Moroder and Pete Bellotte, is a highly influential song from Summer’s album I Remember Yesterday which is considered one of the first examples of electronic dance music. The concept album included songs that represented different decades. I Feel Lovewith Summer’s ecstatic moans and minimalist lyrics, was meant to represent the future.

Good (Don’t Die) was released on February 10 on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s collaborative album, About Vultures 1. The lawsuit names both the artists and Ye’s record label, Yeezy, as defendants.

The heirs first publicly denounced the copyright violation in an Instagram post on Summer’s official account on the day of the album’s release.

It seeks a court order stopping any further circulation of the song, and compensation to be determined in a trial.

The song does not currently appear on the version of the album available on Spotify and other streaming services.

FUENTE: AP