Euphoria actress arrested for participating in protest against conflict in Gaza

NEW YORK.- The actress Hunter Schafer is one of the dozens of protesters arrested during a protest against guerra in Gaza held at NBC headquarters in Manhattan during President Joe Biden’s participation in the program Late Night with Seth Myers earlier this week, organizers confirmed.

The star of Euphoria, The 25-year-old was among a group of more than 100 protesters who packed the lobby of 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Monday afternoon to call for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, the group Jewish Voice for Peace (Jewish Voice for Peace).

Schafer and other protesters wore black T-shirts that said, “Ceasefire now” and “Not in our name,” while chanting, “Let Gaza live” and other slogans as Biden’s motorcade stopped in the area, according to videos and footage. photos from the event.

At one point, Schafer, who like many protesters was also wearing a mask, is seen sitting on the ground while others hold a banner behind her that reads: “Jews to Biden: stop weaponizing genocide.”

Representatives for Schafer did not respond to messages seeking comment sent Wednesday. Protest organizers said she and others are due in court sometime next month.

“We commend your commitment to Palestinian freedom and a future of justice for all,” Sonya Meyerson-Knox of Jewish Voice for Peace said in an emailed statement.

The New York Police Department said Wednesday that 30 people were arrested and issued summonses for trespassing following the hour-and-a-half-long demonstration.

Biden, for his part, said on Monday that he was optimistic about the possibilities of reaching a ceasefire in the coming days.

“I hope by the end of the weekend,” Biden told reporters after taping the late-night show interview. “My national security advisor tells me we are close. My hope is that by next Monday we will have a ceasefire.”

FUENTE: AP