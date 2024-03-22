Venezuelan Film Academy presents Soto Awards

The ceremony, led by actors Javier Vidal and Julie Restifo, met all expectations in record time by awarding the cinematographic excellence of Venezuelan cinema for the years 2022 and 2023, and thus praising the work of distinguished historical promoters of the audiovisual industry, schools , universities, distributors, exhibitors; paying tribute to all those artists and filmmakers who have left the earthly plane of existence.

Main winners of the 2024 Soto Awards

Jezebel (2022) y Simn were the winners of the night, with 13 and 12 awards, respectively, including Best Picture.

Me and the beasts (2023), by Nico Manzano, won four awards, including Best Debut Pear.

The cake (2022) and the square (2023) won the Best Short Film category.

Free color, Alberto Arvelo’s documentary won two awards: Best Original Music and Best Documentary.

Daniela Alvarado, received her first Soto Award for Best Lead Actress thanks to the work done in the drama One Way (2022).

Greisy Mena, won in the Best Leading Actress category for The Shadow of the Sun (2023).

“We are in one of the best moments of Venezuelan cinema”

After the V edition of the Venezuelan Film Academy Awards took place, Greisy Mena spoke with DIARIO LAS AMRICAS to talk about the award she received.

“For me it has been a true honor to receive the recognition of Best Actress 2023 for the film the shadow of the sun, such a beautiful film by Miguel ngel Ferrer, with a character as challenging as Yolanda. The truth is that I never expected it, I didn’t imagine it because Daniela Alvarado is an incredible actress, she is -also- a person who does everything she does so well… but I was surprised, I couldn’t believe it, I greatly appreciate it,” said the actress and social communicator.

“I am happy, above all, that these spaces are given to unite us as the great family of Venezuelan cinema, to celebrate the success of each other, of our brothers, of ourselves, to open this space to make visible the wonderful work that is being done.” doing through Venezuelan cinema with quality productions,” added the 32-year-old performer.

For Mena, these awards are timely to celebrate the achievements that the film industry has achieved inside and outside his country.

“I think we are in one of the best moments of Venezuelan cinema, where we have seen quality films and productions; also with stories that have connected both with the public and with the audience, not only national but international. In the case of the shadow of the sun“, has had an important presence in festivals, has won international recognition and has an agenda of festivals still to go through, the most immediate are Miami and Panama – for example -, but many more are coming,” said the film, theater and theater actress. and television.

“Venezuelan cinema has always had an important presence in the most prominent festivals in the world, but let’s say that this is necessary, it is vital, for our industry: to make ourselves visible, to support each other, to unite and work as a family for our entire industry.” cinematographic; so I am very grateful to be part of this historic moment in cinema,” emphasized Greisy Mena.

Complete list of 2022 film winners

The cake, by Carlos A. Novella

Lena Flores by Jezebel

Best Makeup and Hairstylist.

Lumer Moctezuma and Leonardo Blanco by Jezebel

Best Visual Effects.

Flavio Pedota por Jezebel

Marco Salaverra for Jezebel

Nascuy Linares by Free color

Clementina Mantellini and Hernn Jabes for Jezebel

Alfredo Correia by Jezebel

Best Photography Direction.

Gerard Uzctegui for Jezebel

Hernn Jabes and Eduardo Sánchez Rugeles for Jezebel

Shakti Maal por Jezebel

Erich Wildpret by Jezebel

Best Actress/New Actor.

Ruper Vsquez by Special

Daniela Alvarado by One Way

Gabriel Agero by Jezebel

Hernn Jabes by Jezebel

Free color, by Alberto Arvelo

A country called the smoking fish, by Alejandro Pic

Jezebel, Producers: Hernn Jabes, Adrin Geyer, Rubn Sierra

Complete list of 2023 film winners

Andrs Agust square

Luca Dao, for I and the beasts

Best Makeup and Hairstylist.

Carla Barrios, by Simón

Vanessa Varillas-, by Simón

Jess Fuentes – Erik Aldrey, for I and the Beasts

Nico Manzano- Me and the beasts

Diego Vicentini, by Simón

Panchi Sanfuentes, por Simon

Best Photography Direction.

Horacio Martínez, SIMN

Diego Vicentini, by Simón

Arianne Girn, por Simon

Roberto Jaramillo, by Simn

Best Actress/New Actor.

Roberto Jaramillo, by Simn

Greisy Mena, The shadow of the sun

Christian McGaffney, por Simn

Diego Vicentini, by Simón

Siudy between worlds-50 functions of an American dream, by Pablo Croce

Me and the beasts, by Nico Manzano

Simón, Producers: Jorge Antonio González, Marcel Rasquin, Diego Vicentini.