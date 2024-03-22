The man who mutilated the penis and beheaded a footballer who slept with his wife is sentenced to 42 years in prison

The Brazilian justice system has sentenced Edison Luiz Brittes Jnior to 42 years and five months in prison for the murder of soccer player Daniel Correa, whom he mutilated his penis and decapitated for sleeping with his wife in 2018. The victim, who was then playing in Sao Bento, took some photographs with this woman and sent them to his group of friends. What she did not expect is for that file to reach the hands of her husband, who took justice into her own hands.

The convicted man kidnapped the young footballer with the help of several of his friends. They took him to a field located in the Curitiba Metropolitan Regionsouth of Brazil. There they castrated his penis and gave him a brutal beating and then cut his neck with the trunk door of the vehicle. Something that surprised his companions. They got together to castrate the victim. Edison, along the way, became upset. He opened the trunk and everyone came out to hold Daniel (Correa), castrate him or cut off his penis and leave it upside down. But Edison opened the trunk and, surprisingly, cut his throat.

In a short time they are going to kill me and say that I committed suicide

The authorities found the body in the same place where the fateful murder took place. Edison was arrested after admitting the murder and stated in his defense that he murdered the soccer player to defend his wife from the soccer player’s harassment.. Explanations that were not approved by the court, who sent him to provisional prison after being accused of triple homicide, concealment of a corpse, procedural fraud, corruption of adolescents and coercion.

His wife Cristinawith whom the footballer slept, and his daughter, Allana, have also been sentenced to prison. The latter to six and a half years for coercion in the course of the process, procedural fraud and corruption of a minor. During an interview, Edison denounced the harsh journey he is experiencing in prison due to the torture of other prisoners. I have to get out of here. A year ago, they tortured me, isolated me, left me without visits. In a short time they are going to kill me and say that I committed suicide.

