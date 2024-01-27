Tekashi 6ix9ine sells prison, but Dominican tax authorities appeal the measure

MIAMI.- Tekashi 6ix9ine was released in Dominican Republic after canceling a financial guarantee of 30 thousand Dominican pesos (510 dollars). In the opinion of Judge Faustina Veloz, there was not enough evidence to impose prison preventive to the rapper.

Outside the Palace of Justice, Tekashi was awaited by a group of fanatics celebrating his release; and accompanied by his legal team, he thanked his Dominican followers and his family for their support in the face of the uncomfortable situation.

“Thanks to my family, my brother, for all the support that the Dominican people have given me,” he commented.

However, the Public Ministry reported that it will appeal the measure established by the judge, since prosecutors consider that there are important irregularities in the sentence.

Prosecutor’s arguments

Rosalba Ramos, prosecutor of the Public Ministry, told the local newspaper De Último Minuto that the rule was not established correctly for several reasons: in principle because the judge, by not issuing the deprivation of liberty, endangers the physical integrity of the plaintiff. .

Likewise, he pointed out that the court violated the victim’s right to be heard, since Wanda Díaz Nez could not attend the hearing on January 25 due to health problems.

“She, Wanda Díaz Nez, presented a medical certificate that she could not be present. For this reason, we requested under this regulation that it be heard through the electronic tool that the court considered relevant and the judge did not accept it, violating the right of the victim,” said the expert.

In addition to this, Ramos also pointed out that the call that Yailin made to 911 asking for help on the day of the baptism of Cattleya, her daughter, was not taken into account.

Finally, he emphasized that the rapper can, after having paid bail, try to flee the country. He added that the singer had a cell phone in his cell with which he communicated with witnesses to intimidate them and hinder the investigation.

“With this freedom, the judge endangers the victim’s 10-month-old baby, Yailn and Mrs. Wanda. As well as all the witnesses in the trial,” the prosecutor concluded.