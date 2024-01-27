Carlota Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam separate

After seven years together and a small child together, Carlota Casiraghiat that time, daughter of Carolina de Monaco and Stefano Casiraghi, separates from Dimitri Rassamson of his mother’s best friend.

The French press already assumes the breakup of the relationship between the aristocrat and the Gallo-Lebanese producer, who got married in 2019 and had a child in common, who was the second for the granddaughter of Rainier of Monaco, who had already been a mother before with the actor and comedian Gad Elmaleh. The first of their children, Raphal, is already 10 years old, and the second, Balthazar Rassam, has already turned 5.

More news The popular North American has confessed that she earns more than one and a half million euros each month on the adult platform.

Neither of the two nor their entourage has spoken officially to confirm the information that is already spreading throughout the French press, which indicates that The last time they could be seen together was last Septemberat the picnic held in the Principality of Monaco to say goodbye to summer.

The reasons for the separation

According to information from the French media Here is, The couple would have gone their separate ways due to their professional incompatibilities.. And the person who would have decided this determination would have been her, Charlotte Casiraghi.

Apparently, Both saw very little of each other and had little family life due to the producer’s overwork.. Dimitri, who has become one of the largest French producers, spends his time working. They had no family life and it was hard for her.