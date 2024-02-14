Sergio Rico and Alba Silva are expecting their first child: This news is a gift

Sergio Rico and Alba Silva They continue to recover their joy, which they lost for a long time as a result of the accidental accident that the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper suffered due to a horse that hit his head in El Roco. The misfortune kept him admitted to the Virgen del Roco Hospital (Seville) for a total of 83 days. Now the couple wants to erase the past and focus on the present and future plans. Among them are taking a notable step in his love story with the arrival of a baby into their lives.

Magazine HOLA! has exclusively revealed that They are both expecting their first child together, who will come into the world next summer.. The baby has been searched for and we are super happy. After everything we’ve been through, this news is a gift. Especially for Sergio, he is very excited. We are happy and very grateful to life, says Alba, who is already two months pregnant.

Now we are afraid it could happen again

Aun as, future parents want to be cautious, since, unfortunately, they know what it is like to lose a baby that is on the way, just as they did before the Parisian goalkeeper’s accident.. We told the family last week. On Sunday we went to spend the weekend in Sanlcar la Mayor (Seville), and I told my mother. It has been a great joy for everyone. We have delayed telling it because we want to be cautious, he tells the aforementioned media.

Before Sergio’s accident, we lost a baby. Now we are afraid that it could happen again. We are nervous, but very excitedade. Sergio Rico continues to focus on his recovery, which is on the right track and making giant steps. The goal is to be back as soon as possible, although the doctors will have the last word.

I would say I have recovered 90 percent. They talk about the aneurysm, which is still a little open. I have 2.7 millimeters left to close. All the doctors told me that I could return without a problem, so, if they are not afraid of itassured in DAZN. The baby, whose gender is still unknown, will continue to sweeten the love story that the couple started writing in 2016.