Karlos Arguiano apologizes to the audience: Sometimes we get more heated than necessary

One sometimes prefers goodbyes to be honest. Forgiveness supposedly enjoys an eternal welcome and, it is said, it is the only thing that lacks time: it is never too late to ask for it. Perhaps for this reason, perhaps because it was born with no other explanation than that of the body itself asking to externalize a message, Carlos Arguiano He decided to say goodbye to the season of his Antena 3 program this Sunday with a message that he signed with his coronary arteries.

Whenever I finish the seasons I usually ask for excuses, because one here, every day, alone, talking and talking…, paved the way, like when someone who never asks how they are goes to someone they know to inquire about their state of mind. Then it opens, little by little: I am aware that on more than one occasion I have said things that may have bothered someone.

I’ve always been talkative, keep talking

Having said that, the rest was a piece of cake. When one apologizes, having already confessed, the rest falls under its own weight. I apologize, but from the heart. I sincerely apologize if I have said things that have upset anyone.he reiterated, clarifying that, of course, although few people doubted it, this does not mean that he is going to stop talking because he will continue, as always, as usual, talking a lot.

Besides, I have always been talkative, so I will continue talking. But if I have bothered anyone with a conversation or a comment that I have made during this year, then I sincerely ask for your forgiveness.he insisted, praying between the lines that, when his next season returns, no one has bottled up his grudge and put it away on the spice rack.

Regarding the explanation he gives for those comments that may have been snacking, hence why there are people who keep them next to the curry, he clarifies that he has no nothing against anyone. That’s not where the shots go. Another thing is that, as things happen, the days, the news… well, one gets hot sometimes, and sometimes we don’t get too hot.he expressed, like someone who, with a knowing smile, raises his hat when saying goodbye to a car that is lost in the distance.