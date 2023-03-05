Jake Gyllenhaal at UFC 285 for Road House remake

Jake Gyllenhaal made a surprise appearance at UFC 285 in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday.

Jack was filming scenes for the upcoming remake of the 1989 film Road House and attended the weigh-ins with former UFC fighter Jay Shearon, who will star alongside Gyllenhaal.

Footage on social media showed Gyllenhaal stepping on the scales, brandishing his massive gun and yelling at the crowd.

He then confronted his counterpart in the film, Hieron, and slapped him on stage during an altercation in the script.

Building an impressive figure is nothing new for Gyllenhaal, who played a boxer in the 2015 film Lefty.

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor also stars in the remake of “Roadhouse.” He was also at the weigh-ins, and when Gyllenhaal was on stage, he wowed the crowd.

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane headlines UFC 285, with the fight kicking off around 1 a.m. ET.