Door 101 | Special – CT Answer

Whenever you have a question, our presenters step in to help resolve it. On this week’s show, Wagner Wakka and Gustavo Minari do another CT Responde, the space in which they answer questions sent by listeners.

Porta 101 is our weekly program, published every Monday in which we delve into a specific topic in the world of technology.

Contact us at: [email protected]

meet the Podcast Canaltech.

Also leave a review on your device that helps us a lot.

This program is a product of Canaltech, with production and script by Wagner Wakka, joint presentation by Gustavo Minari, editing by Vizenzo Varin, coordination by Mari Capetinga and revision by Gabriel Rimi. Cover by Rafael Damini. Trail by Guilherme Zomer.