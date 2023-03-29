Dortmund police find eleven submachine guns in the trunk

Dortmund.

The Dortmund motorway police found eleven submachine guns and other weapons on the A44 near Soest – almost all of them still in their original packaging.

Rare find on the A44 at Soest: When checking a car has the Dortmund Motorway Police one together with customs illegal arms transport stopped. This is reported by the Dortmund police, who are also responsible for the A44, in a message.

During the routine check, the officials stopped the inconspicuous one Audi A4 and asked the driver (42) about drugs or weapons. No, of course he didn’t have any with him, he replied. The officials searched the car anyway – and found it in the trunk 4 pistols, 11 submachine guns, 6800 rounds of ammunition and 192,000 primers. Most of the things were still in their original packaging, writes the police.

The driver of the arms transport had no documents with him

True, the driver of the “arms transport” could Documents present proof of the purchase of the weapons in the Netherlands – but did not have a permit for transport in Germany.

After consultation with the Public prosecutor Police confiscated guns and ammunition. The authorities are now investigating the violation of the War Weapons Control Act and the Explosives Act.













Weapon find on the A44: random hit during controls

The find was an absolute one random hitthe Dortmund police continue to write: The controls are actually about Home burglaries, metal thefts, benefit fraud and document forgery went. During their action on the A44 near Soest, the police and customs checked 133 people and 90 vehicles. More than 50 violations of various regulations came to light – the police also caught two people wanted by arrest warrant.





