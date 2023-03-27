Dragon Ball: Who is the tallest, the oldest and what day do the Z Warriors celebrate their birthdays?

A true fan knows everything about his favorite heroes. So if you feel like an extreme fan of Dragon Ball and you don’t know Goku’s birthday, then we have the solution. In this review we are going to offer some details of the most outstanding members of the Z family created by Akira Toriyama.

Ages, birthdays, heights and curiosities that you may not have known will be revealed below. Piccolo is a young man, though he increases his age when he merges with Kamisama. Bills should already be thinking about retirement and the mystery of Frieza’s age remains unsolved.

Even if they annoy us, we will also reveal the ages of Bulma, Milk and Videl. Relax, they all look spectacular regardless of the number of years they have lived.

Age and height of Saiyans

According to what you review Alpha Beta Play, Goku is 41 years old and he was born on April 18 (he’s from Aries, just kidding, we’re not going this way). Kakaroto is not as tall as he is sometimes drawn, the Saiyan raised on earth is 1.75 centimeters.

Although they locate Broly about 7 years older than Goku this is not so true. Both Saiyans are the same age.: Remember that in one of Broly’s first movies, the ones that don’t enter the canon, they show the two little ones sharing a newborn capsule room just before Frieza destroys the planet Vegita.

So, the two were born in the year 737, but Broly’s exact day is not known, which must be a few weeks before or after. Paragus’s son is taller than Bardock’s, as he measures 1.98 centimeters

Vegeta is older than both. He is five years older than Goku and Broly, since he was born in 732 (he’s 46). The mentioned site says that he arrived in Universe 7 on August 14 (enough wanting to know the sign). The Saiyan prince is tiny, he only measures 1.64.

Gohan: he was born on May 18 and is 27 years old

Trunks y Goten: In the Buu arc, Bulma’s son is 8 years old and Milk’s is 7, as the events of Super Hero are 10 years later, one is 18 and the other 17. Vegeta’s son was born in November and Goku’s at the end of August.

Dragon Ball Humans

Krillin He is the same age as Goku, 41, and was born on October 29.

Bulma His birthday is August 18 and he is already 45. Milk is younger; He is 45 and was born on May 12. While He saw Shares age with Gohan and was born on March 14. The oldest of mortals is Master Roshi at 350 years old.

Among the deities stands out Bills and Whis with 200 million years. Majin Buu was 5 million years old and Piccolobeing the only namekusei we know, is 31 years old, but fused with Kami increases his age to over 300 years.

The only mystery is Freezer, who becomes Emperor as a child. Some say that he is over 50 years old and others that he reaches 70. But there is no official record of his birth and consequently his age.