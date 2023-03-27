What is the best arc in all of Dragon Ball Z? (FW Opinion)

Dragon Ball: Who is the tallest, the oldest and what day do the Z Warriors celebrate their birthdays?

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 27, 2023

A true fan knows everything about his favorite heroes. So if you feel like an extreme fan of Dragon Ball and you don’t know Goku’s birthday, then we have the solution. In this review we are going to offer some details of the most outstanding members of the Z family created by Akira Toriyama.

Ages, birthdays, heights and curiosities that you may not have known will be revealed below. Piccolo is a young man, though he increases his age when he merges with Kamisama. Bills should already be thinking about retirement and the mystery of Frieza’s age remains unsolved.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *