Drought: Spain already on alert, in particular because of violent fires

In March, Spain is already hit by a powerful episode of drought and violent fires. For the Prime Minister, this is further proof of the climate emergency. It calls for caution that goes well beyond its borders.

A gigantic inferno, still out of control, is devouring southern Spain in the Province of Castellón. This is a typical summer fire. However, we are in the middle of March. 3,000 hectares have already burned. Nearly 500 firefighters and around twenty aerial means are trying to fight, but these are drops of water in the face of the immensity of the blaze. The fire broke out yesterday, March 23, near the Valencia region.



Persistent drought

Fanned by strong winds and a temperature of nearly 35°C, the fire crossed the roads and threatened the cities. 1500 inhabitants have already had to be evacuated. It is the first big fire of the year, the consequence of a drought in the south of Spain which has lasted and persisted for several months. Desert landscapes emerge. In Catalonia, a dry lake has just allowed the foundations of a church to reappear, whereas in the past only the bell tower could be seen.