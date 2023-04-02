In total, there are 44 brands that Profeco has listed and for which it recommends avoiding buying both in a physical store and in online channels.

A recent survey indicates that 47 percent of Mexicans buy clothes onlinebeing this product the most purchased through said channel.

In a context in which, according to the survey Statista Consumer Insightsclothing is what Mexicans consume the most on channels onlinethe Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) is alerting and recommending not to buy or acquire products from five clothing brands in particular.

The fashion industry dresses millions of people around the worldeither through the sale of garments that seek to satisfy the basic needs of consumers to wear, as well as the most demanding ones that seek to communicate a greater status through more specialized designs and complementary accessories, where some brands have managed to stand out.

In that sense, according to a study by Brand Finance in which he reveals what are the world’s most valuable fashion and accessories brands in 2022 (and leaving sports companies aside), Gucci led the market with a value of 15,599 million dollars, followed by Louis Vuitton with 14,858 million dollars, Chanel with 13,240 million, Zara with 13,156 million and UNIQLO with 13,071 million, among other well-known brands such as H&M, Cartier and Hermès.

Now, despite the fact that a significant percentage of the success of these brands is focused on the sale of clothing, something that draws attention is that women’s accessories, in reality, do not go unnoticed; We are talking about products such as bags, glasses, watches, scarves, belts, earrings and others that complement the outfit of millions of people, thanks to all the logistics work that is responsible for transporting and protecting the articles of these brands so that they arrive in optimal conditions in the hands of their final consumer.

Due to “poor quality”, Profeco recommends not buying clothes from these brands

We live in an era in which purchases through online channels have increasingly positioned themselves in consumer habits, especially with some specific products.

In this sense, a recent survey carried out by the statistics platform Statista has revealed that in Mexico, 47 percent of consumers buy clothes onlinebeing this product the most purchased through said channel.

Taking this data as a starting point, it is time to talk about a recent report published by the Federal Consumer Attorney (Profeco) in which he talks about the “poor quality” of five clothing brands in the “fast fashion” or “disposable clothing” industry. According to what the agency discloses, the five brands that consumers should avoid are the following:

Bershka

C&A

Forever 21

H&M

Shein

Actually, these five firms belong to a list of 44 brands which, according to what Profeco points out, deliver garments of “poor quality that often do not last even three uses.”

