Due to scandal, Kalimba leaves the play and Yahir enters

After the scandal involving the alleged sexual abuse of the singer Melissa Galindo, Kalimba was suspended from the play “Lies”, a place that Yahir will take.

According to national media, Alejandro Gou, producer of the staging that this week celebrated its 200 performances, decided to suspend the participation of the actor and former member of OV7 until his situation is resolved.

In the meantime, it will be the former academic Yahir who will replace him.

In mid-March, 34-year-old Melissa Galindo denounced Kalimba for sexual abuse through her social networks, an event that the famous 40-year-old denied and responded with legal actions for defamation.

Finally, this March 28, Galindo formally denounced the interpreter of “Tocando Fondo” before the corresponding authorities.