Ebay is now selling iPads at rock-bottom prices

The iPad is one of the most popular tablets on the market. It is now available on Ebay for less than 320 euros. We take a closer look at the offer and the dealer.

Many apps, the good workmanship and easy operation characterize the iPads from Apple. The 9th generation iPad is the last model that still has the popular home button.

Ebay is reducing the price today to 318.90 euros for the Space Gray model. The seller is “Office Partner” – an Apple Authorized Reseller. Our price comparison shows that you can currently get this iPad there 9th Generation no other shop cheaper.

Technology highlight: Apple’s 9th generation iPad

The normal iPad is the entry-level model among Apple tablets. It convinces in the 9th generation with a good equipment and its price-performance ratio. The tablet supports the Apple Pencilwhich allows you to enter notes directly on the display.

The screen has a diagonal of 10.2 inches and has a resolution of 2,160 by 1,620 pixels. Apple is also known for their very colorful and powerful displays, even on their cheaper devices.

The battery life is up to ten hours. The A13 bionic chip brings a lot of performance in everyday life and is also particularly energy-saving. The model is the only one in the current iPad series with the classic home button. Use Touch ID to unlock the tablet with your fingerprint.

In addition to the good workmanship and the flat design, the advantages of the tablet include above all the software. Especially compared to Android tablets, the selection of apps is huge. The iPadOS operating system scores with ease of use and regular updates.

That’s why the iPad is a good choice

Although Apple’s iPads are more expensive than many Android tablets, they are always up to date, even with years of updates. The workmanship is high-quality, the processor is powerful and the display is bright and sharp. This makes the iPad a perfect everyday companion and particularly versatile thanks to the optional keyboard and pen. For less than 320 euros, the iPad is a very good deal and our recommendation of the day. The successor currently costs at least 579 euros.

More bargains of the day

Today you don’t just save on the Apple deal. We have found other offers that are worth shopping for. It’s worth browsing.

This is how we find the top deals