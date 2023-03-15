Ebermannstadt: Because of inappropriate speed: novice driver (18) crashes into a tree

An 18-year-old novice driver drove his car from Drügendorf in the direction of Ebermannstadt on Tuesday around 7 a.m. Finally one came about here bad accident – in which the young man but again Luck had.

In a right turn the young man lost due to inappropriate speed on wet roads control of his vehicle, as the police announced on Wednesday (March 15, 2023). As a result, he threw himself off the roadway to the right. He then crashed into a first curve sign and then with the right side of the vehicle against one Tree.





The driver could still exit independently, however, according to the police, his car was “totally demolished”. The accident resulted in total damage of over 5000 euros. The 18-year-old’s car was towed away.

