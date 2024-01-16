Ecuador returns to normal after a violent week

Ecuador is gradually returning to normality in the midst of the situation of “internal armed conflict” declared last week by President Daniel Noboa.

And this after a chain of riots in seven prisons in the country and the violent occupation of a television channel by criminal groups.

The streets of the capital Quito have begun to recover traffic this week, although partially, as some offices and public organizations maintain teleworking.

The shops have opened their doors and the street food vendors have returned to serving.

La Carolina Park, one of the busiest in the commercial area of ​​Quito, woke up with several people doing sports while others headed to their work centers.

Banks, medical services, restaurants, bus transportation and taxis operate normally.

All this makes Quito not look like a militarized city.

During the operations, the Armed Forces have detained more than 1,300 people, 143 of them on charges of terrorism.