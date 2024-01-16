Ron DeSantis criticizes Nikki Haley for her refusal to participate in debate without Trump

MIAMI .- The governor of Florida and candidate for the Republican Party primaries, Ron DeSantis criticized her rival, the former governor of South Carolina, this Tuesday Nikki Haley for his refusal to participate in a presidential debate if the former president of the United States is not present Donald Trump .

“ Nikki Haley She is afraid to debate because she doesn’t want to answer difficult questions like how she got rich with Boeing after giving them millions in taxpayer donations as governor of South Carolina “he stressed on the social network X.

In this sense, she assured that “the reality” is that she is running “to be Trump’s vice president.” “I will not disparage the voters of New Hampshire as Nikki Haley y Donald Trumpand I plan to fulfill my commitments,” he said.

Cara a cara: Ron DeSantis vs. Nikki Haley

Your message occurs in answer to some statements from his rival in which he ruled out participating in another debatescheduled for Thursday on ABC News from New Hampshire, unless Trump, who also aspires to the White House and who has stayed away from these electoral events, was present.

Ron DeSantis He also criticized Haley from his home state, in South Carolina, where he assured that he will work “hard” to redouble his votes for the primaries that will take place on February 24 in that state. “I think you will see us be more present,” he said, according to CNN.

Trump won the Iowa Republican caucuses this Monday with 51.1 percent of the votes, achieving victory in all counties except one and has won 20 delegates (with 55,432 votes), a figure much higher than that of Ron DeSantis, with eight delegates and 23,054 supports. Behind is Haley, with seven other delegates (and 20,687 votes) and the victory in Johnson County.

Through this first appointment of the US primary calendar, citizens decide the composition of each state’s delegation for the national conventions, where the proclamation of the person who will represent the formation in the general elections, scheduled for November, will be formally made. The next appointment will be held on January 23 in the state of New Hampshire.

Source: EUROPA PRESS