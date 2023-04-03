Edomex campaigns begin in the first minute of this Monday

The alliance candidates to compete for the Government of the State of Mexico, Alejandra del Moral and Delfina Gomezcalled to start their campaigns from the first minute of this Monday, April 3where Cuautitlan Izcalli will be the stage for the group “Goes through Mexico” formed by PAN-PRI-PRD-NA; and for his part “Together We Will Make History in the State of Mexico” will take a walk starting from the Texcoco Municipal Garden.

By the candidacy Common to the Government of the State of Mexico, “Together We Make History in the State of Mexico”, made up of the parties of Morena, Labor Party (PT) and Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PEVEM) will start sharp at 00:01 this Monday with a “Walk Together for Change in the State of Mexico” starting from Texcoco Municipal Garden.

The national president of Brunette, Mario Delgado and the national leaders of the TP and EMVP; will later be transferred to Morelos Theater in Toluca so that at 11:00 a.m. start your campaign in the state capital.

ending in Tolucathe candidate Delfina Gomez will go with the entire entourage to the sports Santa Cruz Acatlan in Naucalpan so that at the point of 5:00 p.m. a political act is held to mark the beginning of his campaign in that region of Mexico.

For its part, the coalition “It goes through the State of Mexico” will begin in the Municipality of Cuautitlan Izcalliin it Sculpture Park located in Dr. J. Jiménez Cantú s/n, Industrial Cuamatla.

After the 10:30 a.m., the candidate Alejandra del Moral will assist the municipality of La Paz at Los Reyes Baseball Field La Pazwhich is located at Simón Bolívar Manzana 020 avenue, Los Reyes Acaquilpan.

And to conclude the beginning of his Campaigno’clock 2:30 p.m. in the Municipality of Atizapan of Zaragozawill meet at Blvd. Adolfo López Mateos 91, Ignacio López Rayón, Cd. López Mateos.

In this way, the processes of Campaign in it Mexico state with the only two candidates and that for the first time in Mexican history, it would be a woman who governs that entity.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed.