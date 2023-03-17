Effusive celebration of players and fans after victory and classification of Sporting Cristal in Copa Libertadores

Sporting Cristal defeated Huracán 1-o in the second leg of Phase 3 and qualified for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores

Sporting Cristal expired on the hour Hurricane and achieved their qualification to the group stage of the Libertadores Cup. Irven Avila he scored the winning goal, after taking advantage of the fact that the ball was loose inside the area. At the end of the game, several players’celestial‘, in small groups, gathered to celebrate their passage to the next round of the tournament.

After the 32-year-old striker scored, a few more minutes of play were played. The referee of the commitment, the Brazilian Raphael Claussdecided to finalize the actions and, in this way, the classification of the ‘rimenses‘ to the group stage of the tournament.