El Salvador fell at home against Honduras 1-0

Honduras beat El Salvador 1-0 at home in the match held this Thursday at the BMO Stadium. The local made the only goal, which was a goal against the game at 34 minutes of the first half, through Melvin Cartagena, against.

The figure of the meeting was Luis López. The Honduran goalkeeper had a great performance against El Salvador.

On the other hand, Franklin Flores was key. The defender of Honduras was important.

The match had several cautioned: Narciso Orellana, Bryan Tamacas, Melvin Cartagena, Devron García and Christian Martínez.

The coach of El Salvador, Hugo Pérez, arranged a 4-4-2 formation on the field with Tomás Romero in goal; Alexander Roldan, Roberto Domínguez, Narciso Orellana and Bryan Tamacas on the defensive line; Leonardo Menjívar, Melvin Cartagena, Jairo Henriquez and Eriq Zavaleta in the middle; and Cristian Gil and Enrico Dueñas in attack.

For their part, those led by Mauricio Pacini planted themselves with a 5-3-2 strategy with Luis López under the three sticks; Franklin Flores, Johnny Leverón, Denil Maldonado, Devron García and Óscar Almendárez in defense; Romell Quioto, Kervin Arriaga and Deybi Flores in midfield; and Antony Lozano and Alberth Elis up front.

The match at BMO Stadium was directed by referee Víctor Rivas.

The local is in twenty-sixth place and has not added yet, while the visitor reached 3 units and is in second place in the tournament.

