From home sitter to school happiness – but now Leo’s school is threatened with closure

Higher rents and smaller pupil groups are behind the proposal to close several preschools and schools in Linköping municipality. As costs increase, an increasingly large part of the school budget goes to premises.

The governing politicians have said that they would rather spend the money on educators who can support the students.

But both parents and educators have highlighted a perspective that is not visible in the municipal decision proposals: Students who need extra support.

“Typically 30 students per class”

Many of these children attend one of the schools threatened with closure. Because the school is smaller and because the staff there have experience in supporting children with various difficulties.

– The previous school was bigger. There weren’t that many teachers. And then there were like 30 students in a class. There were many people they had to take care of, so they were busy, says Leo.

– The staff tried to adapt as much as they could, but it is difficult when there are many students, says Elin Hjort, who is Leo’s parent.

“I have learned more”

So Leo changed schools and his mother testifies that things have become much better for Leo there.

– When it’s a smaller school, I can learn things. I have learned a lot more. And they are very good at taking care of children with adhd and add. The teachers help the children a lot. Now I long for school, says Leo.

Today, the decision is made that determines whether Leo’s current school, Fredriksbergsskolan in Linköping, will be closed in the fall.

