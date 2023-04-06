Tori Spelling has eye ouch: she left her contacts in for WEEKS

Ouch, that doesn’t look good just by looking at it.

“Beverly Hills, 90210” star Tori Spelling (49) is currently walking around with an eye patch. She’s got an ulcer on her eye – because her contact lenses hadn’t taken out for weeks.

“It’s my own fault. I did this to myself.” Spelling now im remorseful „9021OMG“-Podcast after she was asked by her co-moderator Jennie Garth (51) what happened there.

Tori Spelling (left) in Los Angeles with a pink eye patch and holding hands with her best friend, hairdresser Laura Rugetti Foto: action press

The actress also went into detail: “I actually wear daily contacts but I don’t take them out. I even sleep with them. That’s unhealthy, you should actually change them.”

That wanted her “ Beverly Hills “colleague know more precisely and asked how long Tori keeps an eye on things?

To the dismay of her listeners, Spelling admitted that she “has been known to not take out her daily lenses for maybe 20 days”. Geez!

“I know it’s embarrassing,” Spelling said. Now she has the salad. An eye ulcer that really hurts. “It feels like a cut in the eye,” Tori reveals.

According to her doctor, the 49-year-old was “lucky” again, considering what she “did with her eyes for so long,” she says.

Tori Spelling (4th from right) was one of the big stars of the US cult series “Beverly Hills, 90210” (from 1990 to 2000 in 10 seasons) Photo: imago/ZUMA Press

Thanks to eye drops, the whole thing should “hopefully heal in 7-10 days,” Tori told her fans via Instagram.

And what did Spelling learn from this? She wants to switch to monthly lenses once her eye has healed. “I was lucky this time,” admits the mother of five. And says, “I’m not going to take that for granted.”

