Netanyahu calls crisis meeting: Dispute over judicial reform in Israel culminates in violent protests

The situation in Israel has deteriorated dramatically with the dismissal of Defense Minister Joav Galant for criticizing a highly controversial judicial reform. Tens of thousands of people flocked to the streets of the coastal city of Tel Aviv on Monday night to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision. According to media reports, the army was put on increased alert because of the chaotic developments.

Meanwhile, according to a media report, Israel’s government is advising on a possible halt to the project because of the bitter protest. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed this with several ministers in his cabinet from Sunday evening until late into the night, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Education Minister Joav Kisch and Strategic Minister Ron Dermer took part in the crisis talks in his office.

Citing sources within Netanyahu’s Likud party, the newspaper went on to say that Dermer and Kish had tried to persuade the prime minister to suspend the reform.

The reform of the justice system is necessary and important, but when the house is on fire, you don’t ask who is right, you pour water on the flames and save the residents. Miki SoharIsraeli Minister of Culture

The goal of the reform project is correct, but the way to get there needs to be reconsidered and “not worth a civil war,” the Jerusalem Post quoted Economics Minister Nir Barkat as saying.

Culture Minister Miki Sohar said: “The reform of the judicial system is necessary and important, but when the house is on fire, you don’t ask who is right, you pour water into the flames and save the residents.”

Attorney General Levin, on the other hand, insisted, threatening to resign, that the bill be passed against all odds. According to the Ynet news platform, the coalition leaders of the right-wing religious government are to meet in Netanyahu’s office on Monday morning to discuss how to proceed.

Police with cavalry squadrons and water cannons in action

Netanyahu had dismissed Galant, who belongs to his right-wing conservative Likud party, because of his call to halt judicial reform.

There have been violent protests for months against the reform, which aims to curtail the influence of the Supreme Court and strengthen the government’s position of power at the expense of the independent judiciary. With Galant’s dismissal, the dispute reached a preliminary climax at the weekend.

Joav Gallant, sacked Minister of Defense of Israel. © dpa/Maya Alleruzzo

The Likud politician had publicly criticized Netanyahu’s plans and called on the government to engage in dialogue with its critics. Tens of thousands of people flocked to the streets of the coastal city of Tel Aviv on Sunday evening to protest Galant’s dismissal, and there were clashes with the police.

Mass protests again Israel’s defense minister to pause implementation of judicial reform

After 200,000 people had already flocked there on Saturday, countless demonstrators with Israeli flags blocked the central road to Jerusalem on Sunday evening in Tel Aviv and set tires on fire. The police used cavalry squadrons and water cannons against the crowd, from which stones were thrown at the emergency services.

In Jerusalem, angry people broke through a roadblock next to Netanyahu’s apartment building, where the head of the domestic intelligence agency Shin Bet arrived for talks that night.

US calls for compromise

The plans have also triggered considerable criticism internationally, even the USA, as the most important ally, was “deeply concerned” in a statement: In view of the planned “fundamental changes to a democratic system”, the White House called on the Israeli leadership “emphatically as soon as possible find a compromise”.

Former Defense Minister Galant called on the government to engage in dialogue with critics on Saturday evening. He warned that national security is at stake. For weeks there has been talk of growing resentment in the military, and numerous reservists did not show up for duty in protest against the reform.

Right-wing extremist, propagandist – Israeli minister? The Sinister Rise of Itamar Ben-Gvir

Support also seems to be crumbling in Netanyahu’s own party. According to the Haaretz newspaper, influential party figures are calling for the resignation of Defense Minister Yariv Levin, who has linked his political fate to the reform.

In a joint statement, opposition politicians Jair Lapid and Benny Gantz called on Netanyahu’s party colleagues “not to participate in the destruction of national security”. The head of government “crossed a red line”.

general strike threatened

Netanyahu’s coalition, which has been in office for three months – the furthest right the country has ever had – actually wanted to implement core elements of the reform in the coming days.

Recent events have made it unclear whether the vote on a law that would give government politicians more influence in the appointment of judges will take place as planned this Monday.

The government accuses the Supreme Court of improper interference in political decisions. In the future, parliament should be able to overturn decisions of the Supreme Court with a simple majority, and the prime minister should be better protected against removal from office. Critics see the separation of powers in danger, some even warn against the creeping introduction of a dictatorship.

Israeli universities announced on Sunday evening a temporary teaching freeze in protest against Galant’s dismissal and the reform plans. Several mayors went on hunger strike, demanding an immediate containment of the national crisis.

The trade union confederation (Histadrut) scheduled a press conference for Monday, apparently to announce a general strike.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned that Israel was in the greatest danger since the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Arab states had surprisingly attacked Israel on the holiest Jewish holiday.

Read more about the topic on Tagesspiegel Plus: Israel’s permanent prime minister with flaws Netanyahu’s comeback of ‘Anything but Bibi’ back to power Leaving academics in Israel “I wish I could stay here” Iran’s nuclear program Why an Israeli attack is becoming more likely

Bennett called on Netanyahu to reverse Galant’s sacking, suspend reform and engage in dialogue with opponents. He warned the demonstrators not to use violence and to prevent bloodshed. “We are brothers,” wrote Bennett.

Security experts warn that the country’s enemies – above all Iran, the Lebanese Hezbollah militia and militant Palestinian organizations in the Gaza Strip – could seize the opportunity to launch attacks on the domestically weakened state of Israel. (dpa)

To home page