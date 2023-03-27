Alcaraz is still intractable and advances with Sinner, Fritz and Sabalenka

Miami (USA), Mar 26 (EFE) Paul in the round of 16, on a day in which the Italian Jannik Sinner, Taylor Fritz and, in the women’s circuit, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka also advanced.

The surprise came in the last duel of the center, with the Norwegian Casper Ruud, number four in the world and finalist in the United States Open, who fell to the Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp (n.32) 3-6, 6 -4 and 6-4.

After getting rid of the Argentine Facundo Bagnis in 62 minutes, Alcaraz defeated Lajovic with solvency 6-0 and 7-6(5), with a new unbeatable start and some small indecisions in the second set from which he came out with authority in the tiebreaker .

The Murcian, recent champion in Indian Wells, met in the round of 16 with Tommy Paul, executioner of the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich (6-3 and 7-5).

The American is experiencing a great moment of form, after being a semifinalist at the Australian Open and a finalist in Acapulco, and has a streak of twelve consecutive victories against Spanish rivals.

In addition, he won the only precedent against Alcaraz, last year in Montreal. Of course, it was a difficult moment for the Murcian, who recognized that at that moment the pressure to start the tournament as one of the favorites overwhelmed him.

In recent months, Alcaraz has had amazing growth. He would reach the crown at the United States Open shortly after and the first position in the world ranking, something he recovered last Monday after his title in Indian Wells.

The day of the Miami Open also recorded the solid victory of Sinner, who was Alcaraz’s rival in the Indian Wells semifinals.

The young Italian beat Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-4 and met Russian Andrey Rublev in the round of 16, who overwhelmed Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 6-2.

Sinner shares the side of the box with Alcaraz and also with Fritz, who beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov with authority (6-4 and 6-4). The American has been playing great tennis, who could be Alcaraz’s rival in a hypothetical quarterfinal.

Before, he will face the Danish Holger Rune in the round of 16, who beat the Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-4 and 6-2.

Ruud said goodbye, after a match that touched three hours in which he squandered a long series of chances, including a lead break in the third set, against Van De Zandschulp, who celebrated the first victory of his career against top 5 opponents of the world. He will face the Russian Emil Ruusuvuori in the round of 16.

This Monday it will be the turn of the Chilean Cristian Garín to fight for the round of 16 against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, second favorite, and the Argentine Francisco Cerúndolo, who is measured against the Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime.

On the women’s circuit, Sabalenka, number two in the world, triumphed against the Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-1, 6-2 and met in the round of 16 with the also Czech Barbora Krejcikova.

Triumphs also for the Canadian Bianca Andreescu against Sofia Kenin (6-4 and 6-4) and for the Czech Petra Kvitova, who beat the Croatian Donna Vekic by 6-4 and 7-6(3).

The tournament lost Poland’s Iga Swiatek, last year’s champion, who withdrew with a rib injury.

The Spanish Paula Badosa, who was a quarterfinalist in 2022, surrendered this Saturday to the Kazakh Elena Rybakina.