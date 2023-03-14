Electricity price: With this law, the Union wants to keep it low

Berlin.

No sooner has the traffic light dispute about the continued operation of the nuclear power plant calmed down than the Union follows up with a draft law. In focus: the price of electricity.

The traffic light coalition is at odds on many issues, so it always offers the Union a target for taunts. Topic this time: The CDU/CSU parliamentary group brings one on Thursday bill to secure affordable electricity supply in the Bundestag. The draft is exclusively available to our editorial team.

The opposition is attempting to reopen the issue of nuclear energy, which only appears to have been settled within the governing coalition. The 16-page draft law states that a temporary continued operation of the remaining power plants would make “an additional contribution to the pursuit of national climate goals and to intra-European solidarity.” In addition, “in the short term, the existing potential in energy supply and to improve the price situation” should be better used become.

More on the subject:

That means: around the electricity price To keep it affordable, nuclear power should continue to be used. At least in the FDP parliamentary group, the Union should find supporters, but the Greens want to never touch the nuclear issue again after Chancellor Olaf Scholz had his say in power last October. But the Union is not giving up.

















Spahn: No longer skimming off profits from electricity companies

The CDU and CSU are also calling for the Profit skimming in the electricity market to end. “The skimming of so-called random profits from the electricity producers has failed brilliantly,” said CDU politician Jens Spahn to our editorial team. “The implementation is not working and the income is minimal. At the same time, investments in renewable energies and gas-fired power plants are being hampered.” The profit skimming has become an electricity brake that must be canceled immediately.

It is already known that the profit skimming has remained almost completely ineffective due to the fall in electricity prices. Because no type of power plant usually exceeds the threshold from which profits are withdrawn. Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) therefore announced at the beginning of March that the mandatory levy should end again in the middle of the year.

“Now at the moment there is nothing more to be skimmed off because the markets have calmed down again,” the minister explained. Although the Union is likely to find points of contact with both the Greens and the FDP with the contents of its draft, a majority in the Bundestag for the demands is still excluded.

Also read: Municipal utilities are raising electricity prices – what those affected can do

Capital Inside by Jörg Quoos Order the free political newsletter here, which is published every Tuesday and Friday evening.





your daily News Overview: Register here for the WAZ newsletter for free!





More articles from this category can be found here: Politics



