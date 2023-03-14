Heat wave and consumption record: there are more than 100,000 users without electricity in the AMBA

In the midst of the intense heat wave that affects a good part of the central region of the country, more than 100,000 people are without electricity in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA), according to the Electricity Regulatory Entity (ENRE). ).

In this sense, only in the territory operated by Edesur there were a total of 112,406 customers without service, most of which belong to the Buenos Aires towns of Banfield, Ingeniero Budge, Lavallol, Lomas de Zamora, Temperley and Zona Rural (in the party of Lomas de Zamora); Canning, Ezeiza and Tristán Suárez (Ezeiza); April 9, Monte Grande, Luis Guillón and Rafael Calzada (Esteban Echeverría); Bernal, Quilmes and San Francisco Solano (Quilmes); Avellaneda, Gerli, Sarandí, Villa Domínico, Wilde and Reserve Zone (Avellaneda); Adrogué, Burzaco and Mármol (Almirante Brown) and Gerli, Monte Chingolo, Lanús, Lanús Este, Lanús Oeste, Remedios de Escalada and Valentín Alsina (Lanús).

Failures were also recorded in the Buenos Aires neighborhoods of Almagro, Balvanera, Boedo, Flores, Mataderos, Parque Avellaneda, Parque Chacabuco, Recoleta, Villa Crespo, Villa Devoto and Villa Riachuelo.

With regard to Edenor, a total of 8,081 users were without electricity due to interruptions in the medium or low voltage service, in the towns of Luis Lagomarsino, Pilar, Presidente Derqui and Manuel Alberti (Pilar); Bella Vista, and San Miguel (San Miguel); Homemade (February 3); and Escobar, Garín, Engineer Maschwitz, Machinist Savio and Matheu (Escobar).

Also in City Avoid, Gonzalez Catan, Gregory de Laferrere, Isidro Casanova, La Tablada, Hills of the Lookout, Ramos Mejia, Tapiales, Villa Luzuriaga, Rafael Castle, San Justo, Villa Wood and Viceroy of the Pine (La Matanza); Blackbird, Freedom, Pontevedra and St. Anthony of Padua (Bluck); Francisco Alvarez, King’s Pass Trujui (Brown); Castelar, The Dove and Moron (Moron); St. Fernando and Viceroys (St. Fernando); Boulogne, Martinez and San Isidro (St. Isidro); Benavidez, Tiger City, Delta 1st Section, Don Torcuato, Nordelta and General Pacheco (Tiger); and Florida, The Lucille and Olives (Vicente Lopez).

Regarding the City of Buenos Aires, this operator reported problems in the neighborhoods of Agronomía, Belgrano, Colegiales, Palermo and Villa Urquiza.

It is worth mentioning that the national electricity system reached a new record for electricity consumption on Monday due to the high temperatures that are registered in a large part of the country.

According to a report by the Wholesale Electricity Market Administration Company (Cammesa), the demand for electricity reached a historic peak of 29,089 Megawatts (MW) at 3:15 p.m., surpassing the previous record of 28,562 MW that was registered last Friday.