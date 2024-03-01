Elon Musk sues OpenAI for breach of agreement

Successful billionaire Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI – the creator of ChatGPT – and its co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, accusing them of having abandoned the society’s original mission.

According to documents filed in a San Francisco court, Musk accuses OpenAI – which allied itself with Microsoft – of having breached the initial agreement for the development of OpenAI, which was to continue as a non-profit organization that worked for the good of society. humanity.

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 with Sam Altman, among others, with non-profit status working on “open source” artificial intelligence programs (accessible, editable, usable and redistributable to all), to prevent Google from dominating this important technology.

Musk also founded his own artificial intelligence company, Xai, in 2023.

OpenAI did not make public the code for its latest GPT 4 language model, “breaking the original contract,” Musk’s lawyers allege in the complaint.

“Unlike the initial agreement, the defendants chose to use GPT 4 not for the good of humanity, but as an exclusive technology to maximize the profits of the largest company in the world,” i.e. Microsoft.

Microsoft pledged $13 billion in investments to OpenAI.

Altman has since refocused OpenAI on a lucrative path, for which he was fired by a portion of the board in November.

With support from Microsoft, the head of OpenAI was reinstated five days later.

Elon Musk demands that GPT 4 be excluded from the license granted by OpenAI to Microsoft.

Source: With information from AFP.